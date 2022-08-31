Patch v.0.0.4

New patch has been released. v.0.0.4

Adjusted foot sound systems. Enemy and teammate's voice is now very distinct.

Important optimization settings have been made. Now you can get more FPS.

Added ambiance sound to maps. If you wish, you can completely mute or adjust this sound by Options > Sound > Ambiance.

Adjusted the recoil of SG-553, AK-74U, FAMAS and UMP weapons. It's more stable now.

Adjusted the fall off system of the AWP weapon. You can now hit far spots with one shot.

Fixed flag positioning and size problem in Kill Confirm mode.

Significant network improvements have been made. Fixed the problem where the server kicked you out in some cases.

When you die in all game modes, your weapons will contain your previous purchase. But your bombs will be reset. Weapons you pick up from the ground do not affect this.

Fixed the issue where the weapon would jam or not be able to fire in some situations.

The problem of not being able to reload in some cases has been fixed.

Fixed blade appearance corruption issue after scoped weapons.

Fixed the problem of hands disappearing in some cases.

Changed the firing patterns of the Grenade types and fixed the issue where they would explode immediately at short range in some cases.

You can shop in spawn zones indefinitely and it will not turn off automatically. (Except Deathmatch)

The problem of Molotov being deleted from the inventory has been fixed.

Fixed the issue where mouse scroll up and down buttons triggered jumping.

Artificial intelligence (bot) movement has been improved and many improvements have been made.

Very soon Match Making and Lobby systems will be activated in beta. Players sitting in remote areas of our servers will soon be able to set up a server from their own computers. Thus, they will get low PING.

Continue to follow us! Thank you for your support.

Joint War