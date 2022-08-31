Share · View all patches · Build 9422858 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 09:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings,

You can update game to V0.3

Update V0.3 brings a lot of new changes, based on community feedback and suggestions. More changes to core mechanic gameplay, and adjusting the difficulty based on new method. And much rework of different units based on suggestions and fixes.

List of changes and additions below.



Commander Control: A skill based mechanic, will grant you killing large groups of enemies at later waves, and will let you kill high value targets with precision, if you land shots correctly.

Weapons and usage

Sniper : Good for clearing single targets (Vehicles, Armored Units, Bazookas)

Bazooka : Good for clearing groups of enemies.

Controls

Left Click - Mouse : Shoots equipped weapon.

Right Click - Mouse : Switches weapons.

Special Projectiles

Sniper special bullet : Each 3 successful consecutive shots will grant you a special bullet, that pierce through all enemies.

Bazooka special projectile: Each bazooka projectile hits 3 enemy units simultaneously, will grant you special projectile that have bigger radius.

Ammo will refill each new wave.

Keep in mind using commander at later waves is vital for winning.

Airfield: A brand new Airfield map, large in size, have 2 features:

Starting with equipped Spitfire.

Each time you build a Spitfire it will takeoff from the hanger and kill anything in it's path, so if you build it at later waves, it will clear enemies on it's path.

New dynamic scalable difficulty has been implemented.

Spawn rate: is speed of the enemy soldiers spawning, the bigger the number the more they spawn, the harder the game.

Spawn rate is 0.6 by default.

Spawn rate will increase by 0.35 each 10 allied soldiers on the battlefield

Also spawn rate will increase on overall life time per Round, each wave will increase by 0.05.

Sherman Tank

Spawning a tank that can shoot big projectiles, also clearing enemies on it's path by running them over.

M2 Mortar

M2 Mortar unit is a non-targetable enemy unit that shots 3 mortar projectiles from far.

Tutorial Level

New Tutorial level have been added to introduce new players to the game.

Build Mode

Build mode has been reworked, now you can move camera freely and place units. Previously player weren't able to move the camera.

Medic

Medic has been reworked, now it will heal without teleporting. Previously the medic will teleport and glitch around.

Spitfire

Spitfire has been reworked to preform better in battles. Previously it used to glitch and run itself into the ground.

Bofors 40mm

Bofors has been reworked to be more consistent with shooting down enemy planes.

Adjusted UI size to be bigger in 4K resolution.

Shortcuts has been added to abilities in the UI.

Shortcuts screen has been updated. ("K" shortcut).

New loading screen has been added

New secondary loading screen has been added.

Map selection has new fading color and text that says "Selected" now, for clarity.

Fixed arrows FX rotation and placement in all levels.

Counting down sprite has been removed.

"Prepare For Battle" text has been added.

3 new soundtracks has been added.

Music volume has been balanced to work well with in game sounds.

Changed M3 Halftrack's MG sound.

HTL Mode Mega units has been fixed.

Spamming left click on unit let them build on top of each other, has been fixed.

MG could be place very close to each other, has been fixed.

Player could build on top of sandbags in build mode, has been fixed.

Abilities cooldown had unexpected behavior in HTL mode, has been fixed.

Enemies spawning from transport vehicle in the same place, has been fixed.

Enemy Tiger tank, fire after explosion stays forever, has been fixed.

Couldn't build forward enemies like Bicycle and Bayonet in Dangerous Shores, has been fixed.

Enjoy gaming,

Northend Games Team