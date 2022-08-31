 Skip to content

TRF - The Race Factory update for 31 August 2022

Hotfix Released for Collision Issues

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were a lot of collision issues that crept in somehow. I'm not sure how, likely an internal change to the game engine I use. Either way, these should mostly be fixed with this hotfix.

