Share · View all patches · Build 9422745 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 10:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Dear Luminarians,

We are pleased to announce the upcoming election of our Citizens of Abel.

The Election will take place on 8/31/2022~9/07/2022 and the Voting location inside hanyang GoonZu Throne.



Only Lv. 145 above can take part in this election.

The Election is where we will vote for our GoonZu position and prosper its reign.

Regards,

Luminary Global Team.