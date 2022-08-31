🚨 Scathe is Out Now 🚨

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re excited to announce that our blood-soaked bullet hell FPS Scathe is officially out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1154830/Scathe/

Before you grab that Hell Hammer and get to work crushing legions of demons, we’ve prepared this handy guide on how to make the most of your trip to the underworld.

Scathe is set within an infernal labyrinth so, as you travel through each zone, you’ll be faced with multiple possible exits and different branching paths to follow. You’ll encounter different weapons, enemies, biomes, spells, and bosses at different times depending on the route you take, so every playthrough is a hellishly fresh experience!

Keep in mind that this isn’t just Hell; it’s Bullet Hell!

To survive in Scathe, you’ll have to master the art of dodging deadly projectiles and explosive enemies at every turn. If you find yourself dying far more often than you’d like, why not recruit a few of your friends to help? Scathe features up to 4-player drop-in/drop-out online co-op, so you can get assistance whenever and wherever you need it. As the old saying goes, friends who slay together stay together!

Now on to the important question: How do you maximise your killing potential?

Alongside a hefty arsenal of guns, flamethrowers, and crossbows that shoot circular saws, you’ll want to scour the maze in search of the ancient relics left behind by the Fallen Mages. These relics contain potent spells known as Dark Magic, which will allow you to summon friendly aid, freeze your enemies in their tracks, and much more.

If you’re playing in co-op mode, spells such as Heal and Demon Mode will affect your whole party whenever you cast them. After all, sharing is caring!

Still want to know more before diving into the fiery depths of the underworld?

Then watch our comprehensive gameplay walkthrough here 👇

Don't forget to join our Discord server for exclusive gameplay content and follow us on social media at @ScatheFPS 💬