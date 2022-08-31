Update 1.0.6

Added item descriptions for option settings

Added description display for each setting item.

Added sensitivity adjustment for manual sighting

Added manual sighting sensitivity adjustment to option settings.

Improved manual sighting operation

The mini-game (SHOOTING TARGET) has been made easier to play by eliminating the feeling of being caught in the sight under certain conditions.

Swimsuit outfits of rival teams are added to the character dictionary.

After clearing the game, you can now see the rival teams in their swimsuits from the character dictionary.

The operation feeling has been improved by improving the operation of manual aiming and adding sensitivity adjustment. As described in the option setting explanation, you can also use gyro aim with DualShock4 or DualSense. It is easier to play by adjusting the deviation with the right stick. If you have one, please try it.