Patch 0.24.19

Changes:
- Deleting a plot only removes and refunds plot-based furniture instead of removing everything in the plot.
- Plots can be placed above the ground in a town/village, as long as it doesn't clash with the banner or other plots.
- Switching plot types also removes and refunds plot-based furniture.
- Villagers will search other plots to fulfill their needs, eg. They will look for an altar in a Monastery to pray at.
- Projectiles deal 1/5 ranged damage to enemy blocks.
- Ranged combatants will try to shoot walls to destroy them.
Fixes:
- Bandits not spawning at The Hanging Gardens.
- Queen Beatrice not giving the reward to the conqueror of a bandit settlement.
