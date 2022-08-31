 Skip to content

Coronation update for 31 August 2022

Patch 0.24.19

Patch 0.24.19

Changes:

  • Deleting a plot only removes and refunds plot-based furniture instead of removing everything in the plot.
  • Plots can be placed above the ground in a town/village, as long as it doesn't clash with the banner or other plots.
  • Switching plot types also removes and refunds plot-based furniture.
  • Villagers will search other plots to fulfill their needs, eg. They will look for an altar in a Monastery to pray at.
  • Projectiles deal 1/5 ranged damage to enemy blocks.
  • Ranged combatants will try to shoot walls to destroy them.

Fixes:

  • Bandits not spawning at The Hanging Gardens.
  • Queen Beatrice not giving the reward to the conqueror of a bandit settlement.

