Chronescher Released!

We are super excited to celebrate the release of Chronescher!

Chronescher is a challenging isometric puzzle game. Set in an escherpunk world consisting of six unique biomes. It requires you to learn time- space- and mind-bending mechanics in order to puzzle your way forward. As you progress further you will untangle who you are playing and what happened to them.

As the game goes live we cant wait to hear from players how they experience the challenging climb to the finale tower!

Cheers,

the Purple Sloth Studio Team