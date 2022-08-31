Early Access Release (with v0.0.18 Patch Notes)

It's finally here! Thank you to everyone that's supported me so far. I've done my best to ensure that Neophyte is bug free but with more people playing I suspect some of you will find some. If so, please report any bugs via the ingame bug report feature or in my Discord (links are also on the Steam page and ingame).

I sincerely hope you all enjoy Neophyte, and please consider leaving a quick review as it helps me out immensely.

Sincerely,

Max (Regal Pigeon)

Bosses

All bosses now enrage at 33% life instead of 30%.

Conservator: Base life increased from 8100 to 8600.

Emblems

Aftershock : Damage tick rate reduced from 2 ticks per second to 1, duration increased from 2 seconds to 3 (total damage unchanged).

: Damage tick rate reduced from 2 ticks per second to 1, duration increased from 2 seconds to 3 (total damage unchanged). Agony's Insight : Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

: Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds. Berserker : Berserk duration reduced from 9 seconds to 8.

: Berserk duration reduced from 9 seconds to 8. Blessing of Rejuvenation : Life regeneration bonus per rank reduced from 3.3 life per second to 3.

: Life regeneration bonus per rank reduced from 3.3 life per second to 3. Blessing of Strength : Power bonus reduced from 16 to 14.

: Power bonus reduced from 16 to 14. Blessing of Zeal : Cooldown speed bonus per rank reduced from 40% to 35%.

: Cooldown speed bonus per rank reduced from 40% to 35%. Boiling Blood : Damage reduced from 470% of maximum healing potential to 400%.

: Damage reduced from 470% of maximum healing potential to 400%. Bookworm : Description changed for clarity.

: Description changed for clarity. Conduit : Damage reduced from 110% of power to 90%.

: Damage reduced from 110% of power to 90%. Dragon Heart : Damage reduced from 50 to 40.

: Damage reduced from 50 to 40. Dynamo : Damage bonus reduced from 30% to 25%.

: Damage bonus reduced from 30% to 25%. High Voltage : Stun chance reduced from 20% to 18%.

: Stun chance reduced from 20% to 18%. Fairy Ring : Life regeneration bonus reduced from 10.8 life per second to 9.6.

: Life regeneration bonus reduced from 10.8 life per second to 9.6. Mine Layer : Maximum mine number reduced from 20 to 16, damage reduced from 50% of power to 35%.

: Maximum mine number reduced from 20 to 16, damage reduced from 50% of power to 35%. Potion Master : Potion drop rate increase reduced from 30% to 25%.

: Potion drop rate increase reduced from 30% to 25%. Sharpshooter : Maximum damage bonus increased from 14% to 15%.

: Maximum damage bonus increased from 14% to 15%. Thick Hide: Maximum number of damage instances blocked reduced from 20 to 15.

Enemies

Base life of all clock room enemies slightly reduced.

Clockwork Soldier : Base power reduced from 15 to 13, projectile damage reduced from 100% of power to 70%.

: Base power reduced from 15 to 13, projectile damage reduced from 100% of power to 70%. Skeleton : Base life increased from 140 to 160, move speed increased slightly.

: Base life increased from 140 to 160, move speed increased slightly. Skeleton Archer : Base life reduced from 160 to 140.

: Base life reduced from 160 to 140. Spinner: Base power reduced from 20 to 17, move speed while attacking increased slightly, damage tick rate increased from 8.5 ticks per second to 10.

Spells

Invigorate : Mana spend threshold per attack speed bonus increased from 8 to 10, attack speed bonus per threshold increased from 5% to 6%, base cooldown increased from 7 seconds to 9.

: Mana spend threshold per attack speed bonus increased from 8 to 10, attack speed bonus per threshold increased from 5% to 6%, base cooldown increased from 7 seconds to 9. Lava Chakram : Damage reduced from 80% of power to 70%, orbit rate reduced from 1.33 rotations per second to 1.13.

: Damage reduced from 80% of power to 70%, orbit rate reduced from 1.33 rotations per second to 1.13. Solar Beam: Damage reduced from 420% of power per second to 400%, mana cost reduced from 40 per second to 34.

Tomes

Maximum Mana: Bonus increased from 15 to 20, total number of tomes in the pool reduced from 10 to 8.

Other

Gem cost for unlocks has been adjusted to slightly reduce the rate of unlocks to begin with but increase the rate of unlocks later on.

Music tracks for sewers and clock room arenas trimmed slightly to reduce duration of silence between loops.

Bug Fixes