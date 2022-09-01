Extravagant Offers in the Shop

Do you still have some room in your immortal hero’s wardrobe and fancy an unusual look? Then be sure to check out our great offers, including new, extremely classy all-white costume variants. Also brand new: the Phoenix – a mystical flying mount that will transport you through Shenzhou at lightning speed. And how about some detailed accessories or traditional housing items for your island home?

Discounted Costumes and Hairstyles

Until 13th October, the following costumes are 17% off in the Crimson Coin Shop – and you can even save 38% on headgear of the same name:

Ladies

Moonshade

Pale Moon

These costumes unlock the Instant Step emote, which allows you to gently and lovingly push back a male character.

Gentlemen

Green Hunter

Wind Hunter

These costumes unlock the Dance of the Nouwu emote, which lets you perform a dance choreography with a group of dancers.

Girls

Kaleidoscopic Plumage

Colourful Fire Robe

These costumes unlock the Chirp of the Golden Crows emote, which transforms you into a golden bird.

New Costume Variations

These classy costumes are all white – combine them with the accessories listed below to add the finishing touch to your outfit:

Ladies

Gentle Spring Sunshine Tassel

This costume unlocks the Spotted Pattern emote, which lets you draw like a famous artist in photo mode.

Gentlemen

Glowing Tundra Rider

This costume unlocks the Light Rift emote, which gives your teleportation animation an eerie look.

Accessories

Pick up the following eye-catching accessories to wear on your head to add the finishing touch to your outfit – they are discounted until 8th September:

Youri the Vigilant – you get 18% off upon purchase

Sacrificial Mask of the Nuo Culture – you get 29% off upon purchase

New Flying Mount

Many a myth surrounds this creature of the air. Those who can handle its fiery temperament will get a loyal and beautiful flying mount:

Phoenix Wind

Housing Items

Embellish your property with these traditional temple items – they’re discounted until 8th September and only available in the shop until 13th October, so grab them quick: