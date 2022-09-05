- Corrected garbled text that appeared in some scenarios of Gauntlet Mode. (English / traditional Chinese / simplified Chinese)
- Corrected an issue in which, when playing Musou Battlefields, the system voice-overs for officers would be those of the original officers.
WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition update for 5 September 2022
Update information（09/05/2022 Ver.1.0.0.1）
Patchnotes via Steam Community
