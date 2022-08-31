AMNESIA. RELEASE v0.88

Hi Friends!

AMNESIA v0.88c is now available on STEAM!

About two weeks ago I finished another update. All the found errors and problems have been fixed and now I'm sure that the game is stable enough for a Steam release.

I haven't posted any news for a long time, so let me briefly tell you about the current situation.

After some well-known events, the usual course of work had to be quickly changed, trying new software, looking for alternative ways to transfer and receive money. All these difficulties are behind us now. I want to thank everyone who wrote to me personally and asked how I was doing! Nothing to worry about, I'm fine. Work on the project is moving but slowly, even if I would like it otherwise, this is just how it is for now. Still, the work is progressing.

The writer writes dialogues for future scenes, he has already created a significant groundwork for artists to work with, and soon we will work with him on writing the remaining scenes until the end of the storylines with Alexandra, Kate and Elena. One of my new artists has already made several scenes and I like the quality of his work more and more each time, I still correct his work a little, but soon I expect that he will do everything just right the first time. I had to give up the other two artists, but I have already found a replacement, so I hope it will go better with the new guys. Now something slightly different. I made three very long animations recently, which I have not done yet, more than 20 seconds each. Now I can do even longer animations since I've upgraded my graphics card, which is another good news.

Just recently I received a 3080ti graphics card from China, so I upgraded my old 1080ti and the rendering performance doubled. I will install another 3080ti in the near future (I already have it at home), which will increase the speed by another 50%, and as a result, I won't have to worry about the rendering performance in the nearest future. Since I'm still planning on getting my three artists up to 1,500 images a month (500 images each), I'll be ready to handle that many images.

Also during this time the game was fully translated into Russian, and English got improved and edited in many places, especially the beginning.

At the moment, my artists are already working on the next update and 2 scenes out of 9 are already finished. I will try to get in touch more often and keep you up to date with all the news. Thank you all for your support and for giving me time to get back on track, I really want to consistently release big quality updates, but my team and I are still not at that level.

Thank you SUPER ALEX

ChangeLog v0.88c:

+Added Rey panties to find

+English translation edited to v0.88

Russian translation added and edited to v0.88

+Added German translation up to version v0.88

+Fixed a bug due to which Russian text appeared in English version (if you have this problem - go to settings and select English language)

+Fixed a critical bug where talking to Amelia or Fabio should not be possible as those scenes aren't ready yet. If you completed the scene with Amelia and Fabio, you need to load a save file before talking to them (to see new scenes in future updates)

Story Scenes: 8

Free Roam Scenes: 1

New images: 388

New animations: 25