RISE OF RAYLA

Roleplay Update

Tension has been brewing in the desert. An unfamiliar face arrived and the ravens embraced her. "Rayla, and all I need is a tent to study my book. I am a necromancer and I will join you if you'll have me."

The ravens were not expecting that, but now, a fine addition to their War Machine. Rayla prepared everything, put her book on the table and started her studies immediately. The ravens will have their undead army... But what about her? What does she want? Why such a sudden alliance with Maeve's children?