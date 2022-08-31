 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Darkion Playtest update for 31 August 2022

No more "test" accounts

Share · View all patches · Build 9421846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Steam Authentication for account ownership.
Up until now we've used a small number of "demo" accounts and some accounts were actually shared between multiple users. Now every steam account has its own in-game account.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link