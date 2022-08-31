Added Steam Authentication for account ownership.
Up until now we've used a small number of "demo" accounts and some accounts were actually shared between multiple users. Now every steam account has its own in-game account.
Darkion Playtest update for 31 August 2022
No more "test" accounts
