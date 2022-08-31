 Skip to content

Friction Alpha update for 31 August 2022

Voxel functionality added

Friction Alpha update for 31 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New voxel map added.

Commands can be used for the terrain
/scalexy 1
/scalez 0.5
/repeat (toggles repeating terrain on/off)

