Minor Patch - Aug 31 2022

Bugs fixed:

Kaundinya now makes Bhishma counter-immune - fixed bug where no other soma-costing moves could be made after attacking with Kaundinya

Fixed bug where weapon deploy/enhancement followed by necromancy was causing server errors

Card changes:

Roar now costs 7 (-1)

Provoke is now Impatience - 3 Soma - Draw 2 cards; They cost 2 less this turn

Weapon Enhancement: Increases weapon damage by 2 (+1)

Cheat Death costs 5 (+1)

Yaksha Battlemage - is now an Epic; Cost increased to 7 (+2)

Yaksha Druid - Health reduced to 3 (-1); Cost increased to 4 (+1)

Yaksha Swordsman - Damage reduced to 2 (-1)

Yaksha Archer - Health reduced to 1 (-1)

Verumkai Assassin - Cost increased to 7 (+2)

Prince - Is now Epic; Cost reduced to 9 (-1)

Kirmira: Is now Legendary; Max Copies: 1

Kalia Lohar: Max Copies: 1