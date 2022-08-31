Minor Patch - Aug 31 2022

Bugs fixed:
- Kaundinya now makes Bhishma counter-immune - fixed bug where no other soma-costing moves could be made after attacking with Kaundinya
- Fixed bug where weapon deploy/enhancement followed by necromancy was causing server errors
Card changes:
Roar now costs 7 (-1)
Provoke is now Impatience - 3 Soma - Draw 2 cards; They cost 2 less this turn
Weapon Enhancement: Increases weapon damage by 2 (+1)
Cheat Death costs 5 (+1)
Yaksha Battlemage - is now an Epic; Cost increased to 7 (+2)
Yaksha Druid - Health reduced to 3 (-1); Cost increased to 4 (+1)
Yaksha Swordsman - Damage reduced to 2 (-1)
Yaksha Archer - Health reduced to 1 (-1)
Verumkai Assassin - Cost increased to 7 (+2)
Prince - Is now Epic; Cost reduced to 9 (-1)
Kirmira: Is now Legendary; Max Copies: 1
Kalia Lohar: Max Copies: 1
