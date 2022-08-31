 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 31 August 2022

Update 1.52-2 Patch Notes - Fast Travel Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9421666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added fast travel capability for each of the faction leaders: Razor, Roman, Alexei, Haruko, and Vladmir. Each leader offers several destinations, for example from Roman's place you can travel to Zernaskaya village, Oblenska, and Lake Cheko. These destinations will unlock as you progress through the game. For example, Razor won't take you to Railroad worker camp (Roman's place) until you first deliver the quest item to Roman. Each fast travel costs a large sum of money.

  • Adjusted overall color contrast and saturation

  • Fixed the bug where when player's gun is aiming at an animal point-blank it shows the icon of "cannot shoot", even though it can shoot just fine.

