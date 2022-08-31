Update 1.52-2 Patch Notes - Fast Travel Now Available!

Added fast travel capability for each of the faction leaders: Razor, Roman, Alexei, Haruko, and Vladmir. Each leader offers several destinations, for example from Roman's place you can travel to Zernaskaya village, Oblenska, and Lake Cheko. These destinations will unlock as you progress through the game. For example, Razor won't take you to Railroad worker camp (Roman's place) until you first deliver the quest item to Roman. Each fast travel costs a large sum of money.

Adjusted overall color contrast and saturation

Fixed the bug where when player's gun is aiming at an animal point-blank it shows the icon of "cannot shoot", even though it can shoot just fine.