 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Signal State update for 31 August 2022

v.1.31b patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9421652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various errors caused by adjusting/adding/removing modules and cables during playback in the sandbox mode.
  • For consistency, modules and cables can now be adjusted/added/removed during playback in the sandbox mode by default, irrespective of the 'Lock Modules On Playback' setting.
  • Fixed a bug that could allow adjusting of off-screen values in the CV Sequencer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1577621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1577622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link