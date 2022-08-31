- Fixed various errors caused by adjusting/adding/removing modules and cables during playback in the sandbox mode.
- For consistency, modules and cables can now be adjusted/added/removed during playback in the sandbox mode by default, irrespective of the 'Lock Modules On Playback' setting.
- Fixed a bug that could allow adjusting of off-screen values in the CV Sequencer.
The Signal State update for 31 August 2022
v.1.31b patch notes
