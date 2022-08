You can now enter 11 cheat codes in the main menu.

But where are the codes? Maybe they are hidden in the levels?

You will be rewarded with ammunition, money and even the ability to be invulnerable

A special savegame is assigned for invincibility. Delete it to become mortal again.

If you want clues to find these codes, follow us on our facebook and twitter networks.

https://www.facebook.com/FuturtechStudio

https://twitter.com/FuturtechStudio

Good hunting ;)