Juice FX v2.0.0.0(beta) now available!

The new Juice FX v2.0 beta is now available!



Steps to activate the beta version

Right click 'Juice FX' on your library

Click 'Properties'

Go to 'Betas'

Select "v2.0.0.0" from the dropdown list.

The app will start updating to the new version.

What's new in Juice FX v2.0?

If this caught you by surprise, the v2.0 update is a full rewrite of Juice FX from scratch, and brings lots of new features and improvements. The major points being:

New UI/UX.

Layer support with infinite(ish) images.

NodeGraph system with lots of nodes to expand your animation.

New rendering engine that It's about 20x faster.

Lots of cool features like localization support, arbitrary canvas size, improved export options (frameskipping, mp4 video)

Smearing effects included.

Have in mind that this is a beta version, and that there will be bugs and things missing or to be improved.



Please consider joining our Discord community to report bugs and suggest new features!

https://discord.gg/azdqRf8