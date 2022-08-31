Thermodynamics & Standardized Difficulty Settings

Thermodynamics

The general speed of thermal transfer of atmospherics has been decreased, to allow players more time to experience the effects of heat moving throughout their stations. The internal atmospheres of devices and items now radiate energy down toward the planet's global atmosphere temperature. This effect is most pronounced in vacuum and is dampened when in a pressurized environment. Structures built into frames are also no longer fully insulated and will radiate heat down to the global atmosphere temperature.

We’ve listened to feedback and increased the Air Conditioner's operational temperature efficiency by roughly 20%(nearly doubling) around 600K-800K to allow it to work significantly better during the first stages of cooling the hot planets' atmospheres.

We’ve branched the radiator tech tree into Flat Panel Radiators and Convection Radiators. Convection radiators exchange heat energy with the surrounding atmosphere. The new flat panel variants of the pipe radiator and medium radiator utilize black body radiation to radiate energy in vacuums and low pressure environments.

The Heat energy convected and radiated by internal atmospheres has been added to the atmosAnalyser Cartridge so you can see how your radiators are performing in their current environment. Negative convection values imply the internal atmosphere is being heated by the surrounding cell atmosphere and negative radiation values imply it is being heated by sunlight.

These changes come with a lot of implications but make thermodynamics more intuitive, allowing players to address the challenges of heating and cooling in multiple ways. With the main changes also come a range of balancing and tweaking other parts of the game to make them work nicely together.

Difficulty Settings

We’ve improved not only how you select what difficulty you want to play on but we’ve also made a load of changes to make that choice more meaningful.

You used to select your difficulty level from the settings menu from a dropdown that gave no explanation as to what each setting meant. You’re now presented with this choice when you start a new world, there’s a description of what each option means, and this choice is serialized into the save instead of being a global setting.

Note: When loading an old save that does not have a difficulty setting serialized into it you will be asked to select one before you can play.

While using Stationeers difficulty has been left mostly untouched, Easy and Normal have been tweaked a little to give you more chance of recovering from sticky situations. Likewise, when a player is offline their requirements such as nutrition and oxygen usage are decreased on Easy and Normal.

Cryotube

Finally, over the last few weeks, we’ve made some changes to the Cryotube. We’ve fixed a few issues with it but have also added functionality to allow you to revive deceased Stationeers(as long as they haven’t already respawned). These changes are still a work in progress, next week you’ll see a replacement Cryotube that offers more information about what’s going on inside the tank, as well as a few other nice to haves.

With a focus on the Cryotube we had to address the awful state of the ragdoll. The ragdoll had always been a bit weird, resulting in some strange behavior. However after the network refactor it had almost completely broken. We’ve redone how unconscious characters behave, especially when you’re dragging them. Now they behave much more like a dynamic create or draggable gas canister. The end result means that you should have much more confidence to drag your fellow Stationeers to safety and revive them if need be.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see the tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord makes a tremendous difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game is substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those whole like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

Change Log v0.2.3587.17443