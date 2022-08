Share · View all patches · Build 9421255 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 05:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi, fellow players, since I signed up for the English test on October 22nd.

Game updates take up a lot of my time. Updates will be suspended for a while in September and October.

I will resume the game update the day after the exam is completed.

I will not give up on this game. thanks for your support.