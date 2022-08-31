Patch 0.02.009 is live. The research system is available.

This is a significant update where many things have changed and to ensure you get the most out of this, I would encourage everyone to start a new game. I hope everyone loves the new changes! There was a tremendous amount of work put into this over the last month.

Just to give everyone a snippet of advice. Gold trophies may be difficult to get the first time at a location. As you collect specific evidence for a ghost or collect pickups, you may be able to take better notes on a particular ghost. Your investigations will be much easier by having more notes on a specific ghost. If you find yourself struggling to get evidence or the ghosts are being stubborn, feel free to conclude your investigation, reorganize your notes, and come back another night.

About pickups…

Pickups are items that you will find at locations and will go directly into your archives. They will give you more information about what happened at the location, facilitating better notes. You may have to return several times and collect a bit of paranormal evidence to gain enough information, allowing you to find a particular pickup.