Bail or Jail update for 7 September 2022

Patch Note Ver.1.1.1 for the demo

Patch Note Ver.1.1.1 for the demo

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Note Ver.1.1.1 for the demo with the following changes.

[Changes]

  • Shorten the waiting time for matching

[Others]

  • Fixed a few minor bugs

