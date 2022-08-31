Update V0.23-8

Change: Inventory now got backpack lock icon and Equipment slot background (to make it clearer for new players what type of Equipment goes into which slot).

Change: Larva now has a popup confirmation if you try to add more than 50% of your actual Larvae (doesn't show when the input is 1).

Fix: Auto Whack won't be locked every time you start the game.

Fix: Worms can now be found before reaching 1-4-50 after you get the first permanent worm amount from challenges.

Fix: Farmer Talent Skill node (left one) is now working as intended.

Fix: Worms found offline are now properly added to the Achievement and Leaderboard.

Fix: Leaderboard display system has been changed and should no longer misplace the name.