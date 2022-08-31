 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 31 August 2022

Update V0.23-8

Last edited by Wendy

  • Change: Inventory now got backpack lock icon and Equipment slot background (to make it clearer for new players what type of Equipment goes into which slot).

  • Change: Larva now has a popup confirmation if you try to add more than 50% of your actual Larvae (doesn't show when the input is 1).

  • Fix: Auto Whack won't be locked every time you start the game.

  • Fix: Worms can now be found before reaching 1-4-50 after you get the first permanent worm amount from challenges.

  • Fix: Farmer Talent Skill node (left one) is now working as intended.

  • Fix: Worms found offline are now properly added to the Achievement and Leaderboard.

  • Fix: Leaderboard display system has been changed and should no longer misplace the name.

  • Fix: There was an issue with the Cow Factory Shop, the Reincarnation Upgrade that cost 100 Residue could mess with the Reincarnation stats (and would prevent from opening the stats window).

