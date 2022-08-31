-
Change: Inventory now got backpack lock icon and Equipment slot background (to make it clearer for new players what type of Equipment goes into which slot).
-
Change: Larva now has a popup confirmation if you try to add more than 50% of your actual Larvae (doesn't show when the input is 1).
-
Fix: Auto Whack won't be locked every time you start the game.
-
Fix: Worms can now be found before reaching 1-4-50 after you get the first permanent worm amount from challenges.
-
Fix: Farmer Talent Skill node (left one) is now working as intended.
-
Fix: Worms found offline are now properly added to the Achievement and Leaderboard.
-
Fix: Leaderboard display system has been changed and should no longer misplace the name.
-
Fix: There was an issue with the Cow Factory Shop, the Reincarnation Upgrade that cost 100 Residue could mess with the Reincarnation stats (and would prevent from opening the stats window).
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 31 August 2022
Update V0.23-8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update