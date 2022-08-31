 Skip to content

Wildlife Planet: The Incremental update for 31 August 2022

In-game Purchase Has been removed in the NEW Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9420768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have removed the in-game purchase and optimized the game balance again in the new update. Thanks a lot for all your suggestions and favor :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1923721
  • Loading history…
Depot 1923722
  • Loading history…
