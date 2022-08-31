-
Campaign Achievement now works correctly
-
Quit Button Added To Run Stats
-
Rabbit Level Music Text Size Fixed
-
Can now click on custom colors in color settings
-
Star Changes
- 1 Star - Completion
- 2 Stars - Double Creator Time
- 3 Stars - Creator Time
Cleaning The System update for 31 August 2022
Day One Hot Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
