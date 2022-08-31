 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 31 August 2022

Day One Hot Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Campaign Achievement now works correctly

  • Quit Button Added To Run Stats

  • Rabbit Level Music Text Size Fixed

  • Can now click on custom colors in color settings

  • Star Changes

    • 1 Star - Completion
    • 2 Stars - Double Creator Time
    • 3 Stars - Creator Time

