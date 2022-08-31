8/30/22 Patch Notes

General Changes:
- ‘/respawn’ added as a command that works the same as the ‘Respawn’ button
- New Voicelines to some NPCs added
- Various changes to inventory and backpacks and such that should help with items randomly disappearing or duping
- Maps now state ‘Mercenary Only’ if you can’t queue with a freebooter to them
- Corrupted Zombies will no longer dodge too frequently while player is attacking
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a typo in “Energy Vial”, should be 15 stamina per second now
- Fixed ‘Broken Bone Resistance’ on the stats page displaying 0 instead of the correct value
- Fixed ‘Empowered Oil of Bleeding/BrokenBone’ crafting recipe not taking ‘Greater Oil of Bleed/BrokenBone’
- Fixed Casino Merchant’s Passing Speech SFX being considered ‘Sounds’ instead of ‘Voices’
- Fixed some areas where bots could get stuck
Changed files in this update