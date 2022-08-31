 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 31 August 2022

8/30/22 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9420679 · Last edited by Wendy

General Changes:

  • ‘/respawn’ added as a command that works the same as the ‘Respawn’ button
  • New Voicelines to some NPCs added
  • Various changes to inventory and backpacks and such that should help with items randomly disappearing or duping
  • Maps now state ‘Mercenary Only’ if you can’t queue with a freebooter to them
  • Corrupted Zombies will no longer dodge too frequently while player is attacking


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a typo in “Energy Vial”, should be 15 stamina per second now
  • Fixed ‘Broken Bone Resistance’ on the stats page displaying 0 instead of the correct value
  • Fixed ‘Empowered Oil of Bleeding/BrokenBone’ crafting recipe not taking ‘Greater Oil of Bleed/BrokenBone’
  • Fixed Casino Merchant’s Passing Speech SFX being considered ‘Sounds’ instead of ‘Voices’
  • Fixed some areas where bots could get stuck

