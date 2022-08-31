【0831 Emergency Update】

We have released an emergency in order to solve the issue for parts of players unable to play our game successfully.

We also suggest our players reinstall and delete the save data in case of not being able to play.

Thank you for your patience and support!

Playmeow Games

【0831紧急更新】

为了解决部分玩家无法成功进行游戏的问题，我们发布了紧急更新。

我们也建议玩家如果有不能游玩的情况，请重新安装并删除保存数据。

谢谢您的耐心和支持!

Playmeow Games

【0831緊急更新】

為瞭解決部分玩家無法成功進行游戲的問題，我們發布了緊急更新。

我們也建議玩家如果有不能遊玩的情況，請重新安裝並刪除保存數據。

謝謝您的耐心和支持!

Playmeow Games