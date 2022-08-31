 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 31 August 2022

8/30: Save System, Networking, and Customer Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9420359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added swimming animations for Boar
  • Changed attack timing for Large Pole attack moveset to better match visuals
  • Adjusted ambient occlusion effect to better ground characters, props, and buildings
  • Changed Research Table UI to be fullscreen to better match UX expectations of locked movement
  • Fixed Bamboo Chair floating
  • Added cannon reload animation
  • Added more items to the Research Table
  • Changed Bellstalker combat music to better match the gameplay
  • Added icon for Guard Helmet and College Jacket

Fixes

  • Fixed various police AI issues
  • Fixed issue where customers didn't browse containers until they dropped 3 bags of trash
  • Fixed issue where player inventories weren't saving properly when quitting / alt + f4'ing
  • Reworked needs system to use floats instead of complicated health class to reduce memory footprint
  • Fixed Boar swimming too high up
  • Fixed various items duplicating in Steam Survival Fest map
  • Fixed NPC shops being invisible for clients sometimes
  • Fixed issue where networked objects weren't added/removed when enabled/disabled sometimes
  • Fixed NRE with crime system
  • Fixed issue where removing items from player inventory didn't update the crafting UI
  • Fixed issue where networked world cells weren't syncing
  • Fixed clients losing items when they craft an item that cost more than one type of resource

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link