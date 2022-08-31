8/30: Save System, Networking, and Customer Fixes

Changes
- Added swimming animations for Boar
- Changed attack timing for Large Pole attack moveset to better match visuals
- Adjusted ambient occlusion effect to better ground characters, props, and buildings
- Changed Research Table UI to be fullscreen to better match UX expectations of locked movement
- Fixed Bamboo Chair floating
- Added cannon reload animation
- Added more items to the Research Table
- Changed Bellstalker combat music to better match the gameplay
- Added icon for Guard Helmet and College Jacket
Fixes
- Fixed various police AI issues
- Fixed issue where customers didn't browse containers until they dropped 3 bags of trash
- Fixed issue where player inventories weren't saving properly when quitting / alt + f4'ing
- Reworked needs system to use floats instead of complicated health class to reduce memory footprint
- Fixed Boar swimming too high up
- Fixed various items duplicating in Steam Survival Fest map
- Fixed NPC shops being invisible for clients sometimes
- Fixed issue where networked objects weren't added/removed when enabled/disabled sometimes
- Fixed NRE with crime system
- Fixed issue where removing items from player inventory didn't update the crafting UI
- Fixed issue where networked world cells weren't syncing
- Fixed clients losing items when they craft an item that cost more than one type of resource
Changed files in this update