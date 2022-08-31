 Skip to content

DOOM TOMB update for 31 August 2022

DOOM TOMB Hotfix: Alpha version 5.0.1

What's new?

Camera Adjustments:

The new demon skin took up more screen space than the previous model, so the camera position was moved to accommodate this.

  • Players can now use the scroll wheel to adjust their field of view.
Want to share custom maps, join play sessions, or get involved with the game's development?

Click here to join the community Discord server!

