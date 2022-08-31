Update Ver 0.56

Thank you for purchasing and playing ParthianStrike.

Here is a report on our development progress.

Here are the updates for Ver. 0.56!

・Addition of weapons

・Addition of flare test

・Addition of sniper rifle

・Tentative addition of custom function for robots.

・Tentative addition of guard function by pressing "G" key.

・Added camera function during battle by pressing "7" and "8" keys.

・Fixed a bug in the level-up UI.

・Adjustment of ability increases and values reflected in the game

・Added a notification function to the top page of the game to show updated contents.

・Added tips for selecting armament.

・Addition of SE

・Fixed other bugs.

That's all.

It took a lot of time because of the work around the customization of the player.

We plan to update every two weeks after the next release.

We are always open to bug reports and feedback.

Thank you for your continued support of ParthianStrike!