-Added more interact options for Book Keeper
-Lifespanless max health reduction changed from -25% to -20%
-Eye For An Eye damage received changed from 120% to 115%
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 31 August 2022
Update Notes for Aug 31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
