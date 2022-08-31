— Optimized weather effects causing freezes and high CPU load
— Removed Rune Guardian cards from the random rare card drops for Dune Reavers ( you can still get castle parts via special events)
— Fixed speed buff attributes (both for player's units and ORX)
— Fixed damage per second for Swarm and Tank ORX classes in later Acts
— Increased amount of health for Dune Reaver buildings starting from Tier 2
— Readjusted cost and amount of charges for cards Bazaar and Forge
— Decreased precision for Dune Reaver's Archers (ArrowAccuracy = 0.5)
— Minor fixes for German localization
ORX update for 31 August 2022
v0.9.1.3
