— Optimized weather effects causing freezes and high CPU load

— Removed Rune Guardian cards from the random rare card drops for Dune Reavers ( you can still get castle parts via special events)

— Fixed speed buff attributes (both for player's units and ORX)

— Fixed damage per second for Swarm and Tank ORX classes in later Acts

— Increased amount of health for Dune Reaver buildings starting from Tier 2

— Readjusted cost and amount of charges for cards Bazaar and Forge

— Decreased precision for Dune Reaver's Archers (ArrowAccuracy = 0.5)

— Minor fixes for German localization