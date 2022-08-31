 Skip to content

Bastide update for 31 August 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.4.8

  • Younger villagers now have lower happiness demands and older villagers have higher demands.

  • Fixed issue with cheesemonger where they went to grab the two milk needed and would only grab one. They would also only be able to try and grab milk if there were 2 in the warehouse. This caused constant movement outside the warehouse and waiting longer than needed to start production.

  • Firewood now produces 5 instead of 4. Firewood also burns 33% longer.

  • Fixed small housing size issue.

  • Fixed a few issues with house smoke location.

  • Fixed warehouse floor visual.

  • Reduced some texture sizes reducing game size.

