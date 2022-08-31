Late Game Level Updates Out Now!

This update contains layout tweaks to nine different levels, most of them have numbers in the 70s and the 80s. I've removed a large portion of the starting motion from the game to better align with the experience of the previous games in the series. There is still some starting motion for certain teaching levels and when I thought it appropriately interesting. A detailed list is below. The levels can still be completed using the original sequence of moves with minor exceptions and the starting conditions may have changed providing new alternate solutions on some. Most importantly, I hope this makes the late game more relaxing and enjoyable.

Since the level solution sequences have not substantially changed, this update will will most benefit players that have unfinished levels numbered 76 and higher. Level saves, level numbers, and achievement progress will be maintained. I've pushed the last version before these level changes to a public branch called "Version 1.0.4". There is no password. This branch is only for the curious, there will be no further updates to the "Version 1.0.4" branch.

I'm still working on UI tweaks for background FX and a minor bug fix that is preventing undo checkpoints from registering when a stationary puck is sitting on a portal. This should only happen on levels 83, 84, 85, and 86. Undo still functions on these levels but checkpoints are discarded in error when a stationary puck is on the middle portal. The workaround is to flip or move the puck off the portal to get additional checkpoints to register.

Changes in this version