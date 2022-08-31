Patch Notes for 0.274

Hey everyone! I hope you're having a great week so far. I'm here with a new build and the latest patch notes, we really hope you enjoy the changes!

Added a few keyboard shortcuts at the request of the community (tab will 'skip' just like pressing the 'skip' button, left control will skip while it is held down)

Added 3 different difficulty modes, which can be selected after starting a new game. Note: Any existing old saves will assume the hard difficult mode. We've also added 3 new in-game achievements and Steam achievements for these different modes.

Added a prompt before loading a save to avoid any misclicks

Fixed several typos and incorrect audio

Reduced the difficulty of the first week

Fixed a bug that caused the next stat to be awarded by the Cafe to be lost when loading a save, resulting in consistent play throughs

Added heart particles to the tutorial

Fixed a bug that would incorrectly show the easter egg text on the date completion dialog in some cases

Thanks so much for playing Hush Hush, and please send any bug reports to our support e-mail at support@sadpandastudios.com and we'll do our best to track them down.

Sincerely,