Hush Hush - Only Your Love Can Save Them update for 31 August 2022

Patch Notes for 0.274

Patch Notes for 31 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I hope you're having a great week so far. I'm here with a new build and the latest patch notes, we really hope you enjoy the changes!

  • Added a few keyboard shortcuts at the request of the community (tab will 'skip' just like pressing the 'skip' button, left control will skip while it is held down)
  • Added 3 different difficulty modes, which can be selected after starting a new game. Note: Any existing old saves will assume the hard difficult mode. We've also added 3 new in-game achievements and Steam achievements for these different modes.
  • Added a prompt before loading a save to avoid any misclicks
  • Fixed several typos and incorrect audio
  • Reduced the difficulty of the first week
  • Fixed a bug that caused the next stat to be awarded by the Cafe to be lost when loading a save, resulting in consistent play throughs
  • Added heart particles to the tutorial
  • Fixed a bug that would incorrectly show the easter egg text on the date completion dialog in some cases

Thanks so much for playing Hush Hush, and please send any bug reports to our support e-mail at support@sadpandastudios.com and we'll do our best to track them down.

Sincerely,

  • Sad Panda Programmer

