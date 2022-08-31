Multi-language update

We're proud to present you the patch 1.2.0 for The Night of the Scissors, which includes one of the most demanded features, language localization.

List of official translations:

Spanish

Portuguese

German

French

Finnish

Changelog

New:

Added localization support

Added auto detect language feature (if language is available, based on your system language)

Added language selector to the settings screen

Added custom localization support

Non official translations/Custom localization

One thing to point out, is that there's also support for non-official translations, if your language isn't available for the game, you can be the first to add the translation!

Under the "<installation folder>/The Night of the Scissors_Data/StreamingAssets/Translations" directory you will find easy to follow instructions in order to add your own custom translation by editing a file.

Community

One minor thing I'd like to share is the creation of a Discord server for The Night of the Scissors and every game published by selewi. Join us and say hello!