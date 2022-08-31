Multi-language update

We're proud to present you the patch 1.2.0 for The Night of the Scissors, which includes one of the most demanded features, language localization.
List of official translations:
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- German
- French
- Finnish
Changelog
New:
- Added localization support
- Added auto detect language feature (if language is available, based on your system language)
- Added language selector to the settings screen
- Added custom localization support
Non official translations/Custom localization
One thing to point out, is that there's also support for non-official translations, if your language isn't available for the game, you can be the first to add the translation!
Under the "<installation folder>/The Night of the Scissors_Data/StreamingAssets/Translations" directory you will find easy to follow instructions in order to add your own custom translation by editing a file.
Community
One minor thing I'd like to share is the creation of a Discord server for The Night of the Scissors and every game published by selewi. Join us and say hello!
Changed files in this update