Don't Starve Together update for 31 August 2022

Hotfix 520864

Hotfix 520864 · Build 9419852

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Minimap icons for Spiky Bushes have been added.
  • Stalagmite height variants have been added to cavern's worldgen rooms.
  • Added shoes to Wilson’s Mad Scientist outfit. People who have purchased any Chest containing Mad Science Wilson will receive the Mad Lab Shoes for free in the next few days.* Further decreased loading times when joining a world.

Bug Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Prototyping effects will now be triggered properly even if you have, but don’t need to use, The Everything Encyclopedia buff.
    • Birds of the World and The End is Nigh! will now fail properly when unable to cast.
    • Fixed a case where boats could get stuck in an indestructible state.
    • Fixed the Stagehand breaking boat physics if it manages to get onto a boat.
    • Added a safeguard check to boats to try to stop them from moving across land.
    • Fixed a bug where Splumonkey Pods would not spread fire to nearby objects.
    • Fixed all spiders and Naked Mole Bats ignoring earthquakes.
    • Fixed players saying that their pockets are full when items get stacked into the cursor slot after the initial item is put there.
    • Fixed Moonblind Crow and Misshapen Bird to now be slowed down by ground creep and trigger Spider spawns.
    • Fixed Toadstool not creating Sporecaps properly when there were Soil piles and other things blocking spawn points.
    • Fixed a bug that caused servers with lots of world settings to not have the world settings show up in the server browser.
    • Fixed bug where Spider Queen can sometimes never spawn from a Spider Den.

  • Art

    • Haunting items in the ocean will now update the floating fx.
    • Fixed floating animation for several objects.
    • Fixed bug where an equipped Gnarwail Horn can sometimes become invisible.
    • Fixed animation bugs with Grass Gator

  • Crashes

    • Fixed a crash when reloading a player who spawned Grumble Bees with the Apicultural Notes.
    • Fixed a crash with Wolfgang during loading and initialization.
    • Fixed a crash with Winter’s Feast trees going to the burnt stage when they were growing.

