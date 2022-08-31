Hotfix 520864

Changes
- Minimap icons for Spiky Bushes have been added.
- Stalagmite height variants have been added to cavern's worldgen rooms.
- Added shoes to Wilson’s Mad Scientist outfit. People who have purchased any Chest containing Mad Science Wilson will receive the Mad Lab Shoes for free in the next few days.* Further decreased loading times when joining a world.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Prototyping effects will now be triggered properly even if you have, but don’t need to use, The Everything Encyclopedia buff.
- Birds of the World and The End is Nigh! will now fail properly when unable to cast.
- Fixed a case where boats could get stuck in an indestructible state.
- Fixed the Stagehand breaking boat physics if it manages to get onto a boat.
- Added a safeguard check to boats to try to stop them from moving across land.
- Fixed a bug where Splumonkey Pods would not spread fire to nearby objects.
- Fixed all spiders and Naked Mole Bats ignoring earthquakes.
- Fixed players saying that their pockets are full when items get stacked into the cursor slot after the initial item is put there.
- Fixed Moonblind Crow and Misshapen Bird to now be slowed down by ground creep and trigger Spider spawns.
- Fixed Toadstool not creating Sporecaps properly when there were Soil piles and other things blocking spawn points.
- Fixed a bug that caused servers with lots of world settings to not have the world settings show up in the server browser.
- Fixed bug where Spider Queen can sometimes never spawn from a Spider Den.
Art
- Haunting items in the ocean will now update the floating fx.
- Fixed floating animation for several objects.
- Fixed bug where an equipped Gnarwail Horn can sometimes become invisible.
- Fixed animation bugs with Grass Gator
Crashes
- Fixed a crash when reloading a player who spawned Grumble Bees with the Apicultural Notes.
- Fixed a crash with Wolfgang during loading and initialization.
- Fixed a crash with Winter’s Feast trees going to the burnt stage when they were growing.
