DAILY TREASURE CHESTS RESEARCH EVENT!

Hello players!

We've added a daily event to find and collect treasure chests that appear in random places on the game map. As a reward for collecting the chests, you get diamonds, and I've added new achievements that you earn for completing daily searches.

Additionally, we fixed some bugs:

game optimization improved

added option to force uninterrupted input to the game at the start (some players have reported problems clicking on buttons)

the ability to remove stones and ships on the map has been fixed (it was a bug)

some minor bugs fixed

I wish you a lot of fun and a successful treasure hunt!