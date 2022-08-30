DAILY TREASURE CHESTS RESEARCH EVENT!

Hello players!
I am pleased to inform you about the latest game update!
We've added a daily event to find and collect treasure chests that appear in random places on the game map. As a reward for collecting the chests, you get diamonds, and I've added new achievements that you earn for completing daily searches.
Additionally, we fixed some bugs:
- game optimization improved
- added option to force uninterrupted input to the game at the start (some players have reported problems clicking on buttons)
- the ability to remove stones and ships on the map has been fixed (it was a bug)
- some minor bugs fixed
Changed files in this update