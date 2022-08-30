 Skip to content

Underwater World - Idle Desktop Colony Building Simulator update for 30 August 2022

DAILY TREASURE CHESTS RESEARCH EVENT!

Underwater World - Idle Desktop Colony Building Simulator update for 30 August 2022

Hello players!

I am pleased to inform you about the latest game update!

We've added a daily event to find and collect treasure chests that appear in random places on the game map. As a reward for collecting the chests, you get diamonds, and I've added new achievements that you earn for completing daily searches.

Additionally, we fixed some bugs:

  • game optimization improved
  • added option to force uninterrupted input to the game at the start (some players have reported problems clicking on buttons)
  • the ability to remove stones and ships on the map has been fixed (it was a bug)
  • some minor bugs fixed

I wish you a lot of fun and a successful treasure hunt!

