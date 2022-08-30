 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 30 August 2022

2.4.3 Patch

2.4.3 Patch

Build 9419806

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What happens when you kind of forget to do bug fixes for a while-

Fixes

  • Gem gecko cave is visible
  • Map should be visible for everyone
  • Return of grasslands extension
  • Wing feather markings for raptor are no longer out of order
  • Canis editor had an issue with eye options- it's fixed now
  • Exiting offline editors should put you back onto the main menu
  • Feather harvesting duplication glitch is fixed
  • While hovering, you will no longer begin flight again by pressing space when typing in the chat box
  • Arrow keys for horizontal movement of the camera is no longer moving at a crawl
  • Edited characters will save
  • Toggle Equips button working in all editors again
  • Credits no longer cut off
  • Preset preview no longer looks wonky- no more swallowing darkness- Added a light source on camera as well for more visibility
  • Stars and sky were not properly working- they do now
  • Raptor wing trails stop emitting when you land in water
  • Animal editors marking and other side boxes will now close if you switch body parts
  • Camera controls are no longer inverted- the option to invert X and Y axis has been added to Settings
  • Seperate vertical and horizontal sensitivity sliders were added to Settings
  • Capybaeren dialogue works fine and good again
  • Felis feather tail markings should now behave properly- as well as normal tail markings depending on chosen tail type
  • Map syncing does not depend on other players' locations
  • Resources except for stick trees, pink and red flowers have been moved to relevant locations:
    blue flowers near fresh water
    white flowers on mountaintops
    yellow flowers near palm trees
    black flowers near graveyards
    green flowers near essence pools
    purple flowers in caves
  • Gem gecko should communicate with you again
  • Patches the Hyena preset was under the incorrect username
  • Settings was not showing you ALL of it's settings- It shows everything now
  • Raptor was not syncing to other players- it does now
  • Character editors zoom in even closer to the character you're editing
  • Randomizing colors was not available in species other than suricate in the editors, everyone can randomize now!
  • Grasslands teleport is now moved to Soto and is under the Soto tree.

Not Yet Fixed

  • Tombet undertree cavern may still be not visible
  • Unsure if characters are aging in game
  • Need to fix the shading layers for water, markings and tree billboards
  • "Change Character" still hangs
  • Canis gums seem to stick out with certain muzzle shapes

