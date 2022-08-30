2.4.3 Patch

What happens when you kind of forget to do bug fixes for a while-
Fixes
- Gem gecko cave is visible
- Map should be visible for everyone
- Return of grasslands extension
- Wing feather markings for raptor are no longer out of order
- Canis editor had an issue with eye options- it's fixed now
- Exiting offline editors should put you back onto the main menu
- Feather harvesting duplication glitch is fixed
- While hovering, you will no longer begin flight again by pressing space when typing in the chat box
- Arrow keys for horizontal movement of the camera is no longer moving at a crawl
- Edited characters will save
- Toggle Equips button working in all editors again
- Credits no longer cut off
- Preset preview no longer looks wonky- no more swallowing darkness- Added a light source on camera as well for more visibility
- Stars and sky were not properly working- they do now
- Raptor wing trails stop emitting when you land in water
- Animal editors marking and other side boxes will now close if you switch body parts
- Camera controls are no longer inverted- the option to invert X and Y axis has been added to Settings
- Seperate vertical and horizontal sensitivity sliders were added to Settings
- Capybaeren dialogue works fine and good again
- Felis feather tail markings should now behave properly- as well as normal tail markings depending on chosen tail type
- Map syncing does not depend on other players' locations
- Resources except for stick trees, pink and red flowers have been moved to relevant locations:
blue flowers near fresh water
white flowers on mountaintops
yellow flowers near palm trees
black flowers near graveyards
green flowers near essence pools
purple flowers in caves
- Gem gecko should communicate with you again
- Patches the Hyena preset was under the incorrect username
- Settings was not showing you ALL of it's settings- It shows everything now
- Raptor was not syncing to other players- it does now
- Character editors zoom in even closer to the character you're editing
- Randomizing colors was not available in species other than suricate in the editors, everyone can randomize now!
- Grasslands teleport is now moved to Soto and is under the Soto tree.
Not Yet Fixed
- Tombet undertree cavern may still be not visible
- Unsure if characters are aging in game
- Need to fix the shading layers for water, markings and tree billboards
- "Change Character" still hangs
- Canis gums seem to stick out with certain muzzle shapes
Changed files in this update