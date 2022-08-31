 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WGT Golf update for 31 August 2022

1.81.0 Release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9419796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • DP World eTour is back featuring a cash prize!
  • Go all in on DP World eTour with special edition apparel
  • Saddle up! The county fair is back in town with a brand new Showdown
  • Score an exclusive jersey from BetMGM
  • Kick off Sundays with season two of the Gameday Drive
  • As always, bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1182021
  • Loading history…
Depot 1182022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link