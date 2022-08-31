- DP World eTour is back featuring a cash prize!
- Go all in on DP World eTour with special edition apparel
- Saddle up! The county fair is back in town with a brand new Showdown
- Score an exclusive jersey from BetMGM
- Kick off Sundays with season two of the Gameday Drive
- As always, bug fixes and improvements
WGT Golf update for 31 August 2022
1.81.0 Release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update