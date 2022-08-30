Aug. 31, 2022 - Pre-War Patch-up (PC Update)

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, August 31, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). The extended downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

Outfit Wars

Last weekend's Outfit Wars test identified a handful of issues that we've fixed in this release. On top of that, there has been some confusion on Live caused about match times due to the UI pointing to a couple of different data-sources when trying to display them to the player. This should be resolved, and when the Wednesday match time hits, all of the match times will be in sync with when your matches are actually taking place, and relogging will no longer cause match times to appear blank in the standings screen.

HUD team color indicators are also in a much better place, now allowing for the same level of control you had in the sandbox, while being specific to Outfit Wars.

Players will no longer be able to join a match after the Warmup (as originally intended,) or rejoin a match that they have left or been disconnected from. Lastly, players who leave an outfit mid-match will also be kicked from the matchup. These changes address a variety of exploits surfaced by players during the test.

Observer Camera Changes

The following changes impact accounts with observer camera access.

Using "/ow observematch matchrank" will take you to an active Outfit Wars match. The matchrank is the rank listed on the Outfit War standings screen.

When in an Outfit Wars match, you will be unable to leave the camera without redeploying to a new zone.

Players in an observer camera when they log out will be placed in Sanctuary upon relogging.

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions