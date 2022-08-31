Delete Mode Revamped

Share · View all patches · Build 9419658 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 01:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Now you KNOW you're in delete mode:

The cursor (or beam, in VR) goes RED.

Use the left mouse button, or right trigger to delete the highlighted item

Theres text above the item bar to help you get out of delete mode

Selecting an item from the items bar will also get out of delete mode (so you don't HAVE to push ESC/B)

For VR: the reticle changes from the round ball (with yellow stick) to just a flat, larger, red ... spot.

Also, if you hide the items bar entirely, all reticles/pointers/rays are hidden. I call this "exploration mode". Gets rid of all UI so you can enjoy the view!

Happy exploring!