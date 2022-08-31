 Skip to content

Be update for 31 August 2022

Delete Mode Revamped

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you KNOW you're in delete mode:

  • The cursor (or beam, in VR) goes RED.
  • Use the left mouse button, or right trigger to delete the highlighted item
  • Theres text above the item bar to help you get out of delete mode
  • Selecting an item from the items bar will also get out of delete mode (so you don't HAVE to push ESC/B)
  • For VR: the reticle changes from the round ball (with yellow stick) to just a flat, larger, red ... spot.

Also, if you hide the items bar entirely, all reticles/pointers/rays are hidden. I call this "exploration mode". Gets rid of all UI so you can enjoy the view!

Happy exploring!

