Delete Mode Revamped

Now you KNOW you're in delete mode:
- The cursor (or beam, in VR) goes RED.
- Use the left mouse button, or right trigger to delete the highlighted item
- Theres text above the item bar to help you get out of delete mode
- Selecting an item from the items bar will also get out of delete mode (so you don't HAVE to push ESC/B)
- For VR: the reticle changes from the round ball (with yellow stick) to just a flat, larger, red ... spot.
Also, if you hide the items bar entirely, all reticles/pointers/rays are hidden. I call this "exploration mode". Gets rid of all UI so you can enjoy the view!
Happy exploring!
Changed files in this update