Dota 2 update for 30 August 2022

7.32b Gameplay Patch (ClientVersion 5399)

Share · View all patches · Build 9419514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 7.32b Gameplay Patch is now live!

Check the latest patchnotes here!

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Heroes

  • Morphling: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.5 (+0.5)
  • Morphling: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5 (+0.25)
  • Tiny: Movement speed reduced from 295 to 285 (-10)
  • Enigma: Armor physical reduced from 2 to 1 (-1)
  • Beastmaster: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed}/Inner/Beast/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_damage_amp}%/Wild/Axes/Damage/Amp/Per/Stack
  • Beastmaster: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_damage_amp}%/Wild/Axes/Damage/Amp/Per/Stack to +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed}/Inner/Beast/Attack/Speed
  • Phantom Assassin: Attack damage min reduced from 32 to 31 (-1)
  • Phantom Assassin: Attack damage max reduced from 34 to 33 (-1)
  • Phantom Assassin: Attribute base strength reduced from 21 to 19 (-2)
  • Phantom Assassin: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.2 to 2 (-0.2)
  • Phantom Assassin: Attribute agility gain reduced from 3.4 to 3.2 (-0.2)
  • Clockwerk: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5 (+0.25)
  • Leshrac: Attribute strength gain increased from 2.5 to 2.8 (+0.3)
  • Nature's Prophet: Attack rate reduced from 1.7 to 1.5 (-0.2)
  • Bounty Hunter: Armor physical increased from 4 to 5 (+1)
  • Batrider: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_damage}/Sticky/Napalm/Damage to +{s:bonus_duration}s/Firefly/Duration
  • Batrider: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_duration}s/Firefly/Duration to +{s:bonus_damage}/Sticky/Napalm/Damage
  • Alchemist: Attribute base strength reduced from 25 to 23 (-2)
  • Alchemist: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.9 to 2.7 (-0.2)
  • Naga Siren: Base attack speed increased from 100 to 110 (+10)
  • Centaur Warrunner: Status health regen increased from 4 to 5 (+1)
  • Dawnbreaker: Attack damage min reduced from 31 to 29 (-2)
  • Dawnbreaker: Attack damage max reduced from 35 to 33 (-2)
  • Marci: Attribute strength gain increased from 3.3 to 3.6 (+0.3)
  • Marci: Movement speed increased from 310 to 315 (+5)
  • Primal Beast: Movement speed increased from 305 to 310 (+5)

Abilities

  • Mana Break: Changed AbilityValues/move_slow from 10/20/30/40 to 25/30/35/40
  • Frost Arrows: Changed ability mana cost from 12 to 9/10/11/12
  • Frost Arrows: Changed bonus damage from 5/10/15/20 to 6/12/18/24
  • Torrent: Changed ability mana cost from 90/100/110/120 to 100
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Changed ability mana cost from 50/60/70/80 to 40/50/60/70
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Changed AbilityValues/damage_base from 40/50/60/70 to 55/65/75/85
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Changed ability mana cost from 50/60/70/80 to 40/50/60/70
  • morphling_morph: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Spirit Lance: AbilityValues/duration increased from 3.25 to 3.75 (+0.5)
  • Illusory Orb: Changed ability mana cost from 80/100/120/140 to 110/120/130/140
  • Illusory Orb: AbilityValues/orb_speed reduced from 651 to 550 (-101)
  • Flesh Heap: Changed AbilityValues/damage_block/value from 7/14/21/28 to 8/14/20/26
  • Storm Surge: Changed bonus speed from 12/16/20/24% to 6/12/18/24%
  • Crypt Swarm: Changed ability mana cost from 80/95/110/125 to 80/90/100/110
  • Silence: Projectile speed increased from 1000 to 1200 (+200)
  • Exorcism: Changed ability mana cost from 250/350/450 to 200/300/400
  • Frost Shield: Changed AbilityValues/duration/value from 6 to 5/6/7/8
  • Death Ward: Changed damage from 85/140/195 to 90/150/210
  • Malefice: Changed ability cooldown from 14 to 20/18/16/14
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_delay with value of 0.5
  • Drums of Slom: Ability cooldown reduced from 50 to 40 (-10)
  • Shadow Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 110/120/130/140 to 125/135/145/155
  • Nether Blast: Changed blast damage from 100/175/250/325 to 100/180/260/340
  • Life Drain: Changed AbilityValues/health_drain/value from 150/225/300 to 160/240/320
  • Phantom Strike: AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_4 reduced from 1 to 0.5 (-0.5)
  • Dragon Blood: Changed health regen from 3/6/9/12 to 4/7/10/13
  • Dragon Blood: Changed armor from 3/6/9/12 to 4/7/10/13
  • Poison Touch: AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_dazzle_3 increased from 40 to 45 (+5)
  • Poison Touch: AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_dazzle_1 reduced from -32 to -40 (-8)
  • Overclocking: Ability mana cost reduced from 150 to 90 (-60)
  • Battery Assault: Ability mana cost reduced from 100 to 90 (-10)
  • Hookshot: Changed ability mana cost from 150/150/150 to 100/125/150
  • Feast: Changed max health damage from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4% to 0.8/1.1/1.4/1.7%
  • Burning Barrage: Changed ability mana cost from 40/55/70/85 to 45/60/75/90
  • Jinada: Changed ability cooldown from 12/9/6/3 to 9/7/5/3
  • Sticky Napalm: AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_batrider_4 increased from 6 to 10 (+4)
  • Sticky Napalm: AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_batrider_7 reduced from 75 to 50 (-25)
  • Firefly: AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_batrider_1 reduced from 6.5 to 4.5 (-2)
  • Firefly: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_vision from 100/200/300/400 to 50/100/150/200
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 3.0/3.5/4.0 to 2.5/3.0/3.5
  • Penitence: Changed movement slow from -18/-24/-30/-36% to -12/-20/-28/-36%
  • Hand of God: AbilityValues/hot_duration reduced from 10 to 8 (-2)
  • Unstable Concoction: Changed AbilityValues/move_speed from 5/10/15/20 to 4/8/12/16
  • Arcane Curse: Changed AbilityValues/movespeed from -9/-12/-15/-18 to -10/-15/-20/-25
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Changed AbilityValues/int_steal_duration from 15/20/25/30 to 20/25/30/35
  • Poof: Changed AbilityValues/poof_damage/value from 45/60/75/90 to 40/60/80/100
  • Divided We Stand: Changed AbilityValues/magic_resist from 5/10/15 to 10/15/20
  • Decay: Strength steal reduced from 10 to 8 (-2)
  • Tombstone: Changed ability cooldown from 85/80/75/70 to 90/85/80/75
  • Mirror Image: Ability cast point reduced from 0.65 to 0.4 (-0.25)
  • Mirror Image: Invuln duration increased from 0.3 to 0.5 (+0.2)
  • Ensnare: Ability cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3 (-0.1)
  • Song of the Siren: Removed attribute AbilityValues/duration/0 with value of 7.0 7.0 7.0
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 7
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +1
  • Solar Bind: Changed magic resistance reduction from 16/22/28/34% to 20/25/30/35%
  • Grave Chill: Ability mana cost increased from 90 to 100 (+10)
  • Grave Chill: Changed attack speed drain from 34/46/58/70 to 25/40/55/70
  • Soul Assumption: Changed ability cooldown from 4.0/4.0/4.0/4.0 to 4
  • Mana Shield: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_mana from 100/150/200/250 to 120/180/240/300
  • Hitch A Ride: Ability cooldown reduced from 60 to 45 (-15)
  • Rolling Boulder: Ability mana cost reduced from 70 to 50 (-20)
  • Firestorm: Changed AbilityValues/wave_damage from 25/40/55/70 to 30/50/70/90
  • God's Rebuke: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage_vs_heroes from 20/25/30/35 to 5/10/15/20
  • Arena Of Blood: Changed ability mana cost from 150/175/200 to 150/200/250
  • Resonant Pulse: Changed bonus absorb per hero hit from 30/45/60/75 to 30/50/70/90
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Ability cast range reduced from 1000 to 900 (-100)
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Value reduced from 25 to 18 (-7)
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Value reduced from 15 to 12 (-3)
  • Unleash: AbilityValues/time_between_flurries reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 (-0.25)
  • Rebound: AbilityValues/landing_radius increased from 250 to 275 (+25)
  • Sidekick: Duration increased from 6 to 7 (+1)
  • Trample: Changed AbilityValues/base_damage from 12/28/44/60 to 15/30/45/60
  • Pulverize: Changed ability mana cost from 100/115/130 to 100
  • Rock Throw: AbilityValues/base_damage increased from 300 to 325 (+25)
  • -{s:value}% Fade Bolt Damage Reduction: Value increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • -{s:value}s Fade Bolt Cooldown: Value increased from 4 to 5 (+1)
  • +{s:value} Shadow Wave Heal / Damage: Value reduced from 50 to 45 (-5)
  • +{s:value} Heal On Shallow Grave End: Value reduced from 225 to 200 (-25)
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Damage: Value reduced from 50 to 40 (-10)
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Attack Speed: Value reduced from 20 to 12 (-8)
  • -{s:value}s Windrun Cooldown: Value increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • +{s:value}% Juxtapose Damage: Value increased from 8 to 10 (+2)
  • Press the Attack grants {s:value}s Spell Immunity: Value reduced from 2 to 1.5 (-0.5)
  • -{s:value}s Hand of God Cooldown: Value reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)

Items

  • Bracer: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage from 3/6 to 2/4
  • Wraith Band: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed from 5/10 to 6/12
  • Urn of Shadows: Ability cast range reduced from 950 to 750 (-200)
  • Spirit Vessel: Ability cast range reduced from 950 to 750 (-200)
  • Soul Ring Recipe: Item cost increased from 245 to 400 (+155)
  • Soul Ring: Item cost increased from 700 to 855 (+155)
  • Occult Bracelet: AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats reduced from 5 to 3 (-2)
  • Ogre Seal Totem: AbilityValues/bonus_strength reduced from 12 to 10 (-2)
  • Specialist's Array: AbilityValues/all_stats reduced from 8 to 5 (-3)

