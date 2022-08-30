7.32b Gameplay Patch (ClientVersion 5399)

The 7.32b Gameplay Patch is now live!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
0 to
0.5 (+0.5)
0.25 to
0.5 (+0.25)
295 to
285 (-10)
2 to
1 (-1)
+{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed}/Inner/Beast/Attack/Speed to
+{s:bonus_damage_amp}%/Wild/Axes/Damage/Amp/Per/Stack
+{s:bonus_damage_amp}%/Wild/Axes/Damage/Amp/Per/Stack to
+{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed}/Inner/Beast/Attack/Speed
32 to
31 (-1)
34 to
33 (-1)
21 to
19 (-2)
2.2 to
2 (-0.2)
3.4 to
3.2 (-0.2)
0.25 to
0.5 (+0.25)
2.5 to
2.8 (+0.3)
1.7 to
1.5 (-0.2)
4 to
5 (+1)
+{s:bonus_damage}/Sticky/Napalm/Damage to
+{s:bonus_duration}s/Firefly/Duration
+{s:bonus_duration}s/Firefly/Duration to
+{s:bonus_damage}/Sticky/Napalm/Damage
25 to
23 (-2)
2.9 to
2.7 (-0.2)
100 to
110 (+10)
4 to
5 (+1)
31 to
29 (-2)
35 to
33 (-2)
3.3 to
3.6 (+0.3)
310 to
315 (+5)
305 to
310 (+5)
10/20/30/40 to
25/30/35/40
12 to
9/10/11/12
5/10/15/20 to
6/12/18/24
90/100/110/120 to
100
50/60/70/80 to
40/50/60/70
40/50/60/70 to
55/65/75/85
50/60/70/80 to
40/50/60/70
has shard upgrade with value of
1
3.25 to
3.75 (+0.5)
80/100/120/140 to
110/120/130/140
651 to
550 (-101)
7/14/21/28 to
8/14/20/26
12/16/20/24% to
6/12/18/24%
80/95/110/125 to
80/90/100/110
1000 to
1200 (+200)
250/350/450 to
200/300/400
6 to
5/6/7/8
85/140/195 to
90/150/210
14 to
20/18/16/14
AbilityValues/stun_delay with value of
0.5
50 to
40 (-10)
110/120/130/140 to
125/135/145/155
100/175/250/325 to
100/180/260/340
150/225/300 to
160/240/320
1 to
0.5 (-0.5)
3/6/9/12 to
4/7/10/13
3/6/9/12 to
4/7/10/13
40 to
45 (+5)
-32 to
-40 (-8)
150 to
90 (-60)
100 to
90 (-10)
150/150/150 to
100/125/150
0.8/1/1.2/1.4% to
0.8/1.1/1.4/1.7%
40/55/70/85 to
45/60/75/90
12/9/6/3 to
9/7/5/3
6 to
10 (+4)
75 to
50 (-25)
6.5 to
4.5 (-2)
100/200/300/400 to
50/100/150/200
3.0/3.5/4.0 to
2.5/3.0/3.5
-18/-24/-30/-36% to
-12/-20/-28/-36%
10 to
8 (-2)
5/10/15/20 to
4/8/12/16
-9/-12/-15/-18 to
-10/-15/-20/-25
15/20/25/30 to
20/25/30/35
45/60/75/90 to
40/60/80/100
5/10/15 to
10/15/20
10 to
8 (-2)
85/80/75/70 to
90/85/80/75
0.65 to
0.4 (-0.25)
0.3 to
0.5 (+0.2)
0.4 to
0.3 (-0.1)
AbilityValues/duration/0 with value of
7.0 7.0 7.0
AbilityValues/duration/value with value of
7
AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_shard with value of
+1
16/22/28/34% to
20/25/30/35%
90 to
100 (+10)
34/46/58/70 to
25/40/55/70
4.0/4.0/4.0/4.0 to
4
100/150/200/250 to
120/180/240/300
60 to
45 (-15)
70 to
50 (-20)
25/40/55/70 to
30/50/70/90
20/25/30/35 to
5/10/15/20
150/175/200 to
150/200/250
30/45/60/75 to
30/50/70/90
1000 to
900 (-100)
25 to
18 (-7)
15 to
12 (-3)
1.75 to
1.5 (-0.25)
250 to
275 (+25)
6 to
7 (+1)
12/28/44/60 to
15/30/45/60
100/115/130 to
100
300 to
325 (+25)
10 to
12 (+2)
4 to
5 (+1)
50 to
45 (-5)
225 to
200 (-25)
50 to
40 (-10)
20 to
12 (-8)
2 to
3 (+1)
8 to
10 (+2)
2 to
1.5 (-0.5)
40 to
30 (-10)
3/6 to
2/4
5/10 to
6/12
950 to
750 (-200)
950 to
750 (-200)
245 to
400 (+155)
700 to
855 (+155)
5 to
3 (-2)
12 to
10 (-2)
8 to
5 (-3)
