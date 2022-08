Master of the Tattooverse is also designed for to be playable on standalone VR headsets without a PC. That's why we always targeted the minimum system load. We decided even the minimum PC systems -which support VR- can handle more. We are happy to say we improved our visual more for the PC-supported VR.

Anti-Aliasing Quality Increased.

Texture Quality Increased.

Tattoo Texture Quality Increased.

