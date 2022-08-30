-fixed Afterburner name from old spectral dash
-Updated drone-mod firing range which would cause them to be inactive at a certain range
-Fixed screenshake for end-boss jabbers
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 30 August 2022
v1.0.010
