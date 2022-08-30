 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 30 August 2022

v1.0.010

Share · View all patches · Build 9419473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed Afterburner name from old spectral dash
-Updated drone-mod firing range which would cause them to be inactive at a certain range
-Fixed screenshake for end-boss jabbers

Changed files in this update

Depot 1784181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link