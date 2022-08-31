Weapon Customization Update

Hello Knights!

This patch contains improvements based on our roadmap and your feedback, as well as important balance changes and fixes. It also brings the opportunity to keep track of your progress in the game with the introduction of Steam achievements! And of course, let's not forget, the modding of weapons!

Note: we've added a flame of passion 🔥 next to every new feature that was directly inspired by your feedback, so you can see the great influence this fantastic community has on us. Thank you again!

Let's dive right in.

New content and features

Weapon Mods – When you defeat the Phantom, you now unlock Mechanical Arms Robot Variant 1N or Marvin, the robot.

Marvin is a friendly NPC who will offer you the ability to customize your weapons, granting them various traits and bonuses to match your desired playstyle. Specifically, each weapon now has 3 modification slots that will radically change the way you fight with it, thus opening the door to even more unique builds and synergies. In order to unlock the full potential of your weapons, you will need to gather Ashes, which you obtain by defeating the enemies affected by the Influence of Praxis buff.

So, whether you're a dasher or more of a leaper, you now get to reflect that in combat with this update!

New Warrior Wisps!

Now include specific attack types like Lightning, Burn, Freeze and Poison!

Updated to be able to fly over pits

Updated to take their attributes (crit %, maxHP/2, skill damage modifier, move speed multiplier) from the casting player

Player Feedback! To address some great feedback from our community, we’ve included the following:

Steam Achievements 🔥

* Our first batch of achievements are in! We’ll continue to add to the list as we work towards 1.0.

Respite Rooms 🔥

* To give you a little breathing room, we’ve disabled the run timer in starting rooms, healing rooms and shops.

Kicking Players 🔥

* We've added the option to be able to kick players during a game. It can be found in the Gameplay tab in the Options menu.

End-Level Awards 🔥

To be a little more beginner friendly, we’ve made some more improvements to the end-level awards. Included:

* Nicer names (already in v0.4.1) * Punching Bag -> Sponge * Wimp -> Spectator * Dead Weight -> Zombie * Dreadful Aim -> Wild Aim * Oblivious -> Unlucky * Better distribution of awards

Stat Gems 🔥

To accommodate some recent improvements, we’ve made the following changes to stats:

* Removed the Crit DMG stat * Updated the values for MaxHP (2/4/6 -> 5/10/10) * Broke out each stat into their own room type * Changed the color of the Crit Chance % gem to be yellow. Updated the stat icons in the UI, including matching the gem color

Shops/Selectors 🔥

* Rerolls will now exclude options from the previous roll.

Mystery rooms - replaced with specific rooms for all layouts.

Balancing

We’ve also tweaked and adjusted the following:

Wightsbury changes:

General

Removed collision from small rocks

Changed spawn placement of Craven, Rats and The Forlorn from medium to far

Adjusted aggro move speed for all enemies. Increased for small enemies like Craven and decreased for big enemies like Wolf and Forlorn

Craven

Lowered stun value (100 -> 20) to align more as a jobber

Slightly increased move speed

Slightly decreased HP

The Forlorn

Updated the laser attack hit collider to activate after it extends

Removed evade chance (0.4 -> 0)

Slowed down attacks for projectile (350 -> 275) and laser (120 – 75)

Slightly decreased range on laser attack. Players should be able to roll backwards to avoid it

Significantly decreased dash distance (75 -> 10)

Reduced aggro move speed

Increased CastDelayRate on chain projectile i.e., more time between casting chain projectiles

Changed projectile colors for clarity (projectile is now green instead of purple)

The Forlorn (Elite)

Updated the attack collider for the laser beam attack

Condemned

Removed the roll-through attack

Removed the throwing dagger attack

Will now temporarily get stuck after the dodge attack

Pox/Putrid Rat

Updated to transform in a few different states

Weald Wolf

Reduced jump speed for better readability

Added better tell and longer hold animation before leaping

Added additional attack visual and audio indicators

Relic updates:

Updated Empowered Bangle, Decayed Sceptre, Overcharge Gauntlet, Harvest Scythe, Brittle Sceptre and Supreme Ambition to work with Warrior Wisps and Ballistas

Updated Overcharge Gauntlet to not trigger from Warrior Wisps and Ballistas

Updated Storm Ward to trigger for the Lightning Wisps; 4s cooldown for triggering

Updated Thundering Hammer to trigger from Lightning Wisp attacks

Updated Stun Powder to trigger from Fire Wisps; only triggers on the first attack of the first Wisp per enemy

Updated Combustion Stone to trigger for Fire Wisps when they burn enemies

Updated Arctic Axe to trigger from Frost Wisps freezing enemies

🔥 Except for the first few map layouts, replaced the random skill and relic reward rooms with selectors

Tweaked all map layouts to accommodate the new rewards and mystery room changes

Added the ability for mimic chests to jump pits

Made the Heroic Horn unbreakable

Added a blue down arrow to enemies affected by the slow status effect

🔥 Updated the unlocked items popup to support left stick/WASD/arrow keys for scrolling

Updated the credits to reflect new team members

Bugs

And finally, some more bug squashing. Those include:

Fixed a bug with the Ballista that was triggering the effect from the Toxic Bangle relic

Fixed a few instances where the player colors weren’t updating correctly

Fixed a few bugs related to enemies spawning in multiplayer games

Fixed a bug with revive when the player and boss (or miniboss) would die at the same time in a multiplayer game

Fixed a visual bug when players would die while in a doorway during a multiplayer game

Fixed a visual bug where clients wouldn’t see status effect damage in a multiplayer game

Fixed a multiplayer bug with the Ember Tree where the game would receive input from more than one player

Fixed an issue with Bob’s Containment Field where it wouldn’t destroy the bubble if the relic was triggered during the bubble sequence

Fixed a targeting issue with the lightning bolt relics

Fixed a few bugs with the shop in the cases where the player would own the maximum number of a relic

Fixed a bug where any player resetting their controls would reset the controls for all players

Fixed a bug that was preventing the game over screen from appearing if a disconnected player still had revives available

Delayed the Perfect callout for Bow to after the arrow is fired, not when the attack button is released

Fixed a bug where the player’s position wasn’t being set properly when travelling through doors

Fixed a bug that was always showing not enough currency when inspecting shop items

Fixed a multiplayer bug where the FX for the slicing of drops wasn’t showing for non-local players

Fixed a visual bug where the interact dialog boxes weren’t being hidden during the game over sequence

Fixed some visual bugs in the inventory related to the player color

Fixed a visual bug with enemy health bars that made it appear like their low health was at zero

Fixed a bug where Knight’s Charge was pushing the target dummy

Fixed a bug that was preventing summons skills from attacking the target dummy

Fixed a multiplayer bug that was showing Nexus props continually die for clients

Fixed a multiplayer bug where the ice door to the boss in the Steadfast Citadel would get destroyed for clients if the host attacked it twice

Fixed a bug where the Mimic King's Consort relic wasn’t properly being unlocked and added to the new list of relics

Fixed a bug that was causing the visuals and sounds of the status effects to loop beyond the lifetime of the status effect

Fixed a bug with the Shiver Mage that would cause the projectiles to die if the enemy was stunned

Fixed a bug with the Shiver Mage that was preventing the projectiles from dying if the enemy was frozen

Fixed a multiplayer bug where clients could desync on room messages if on a bad connection

Fixed a bug that was showing skills as new even if the skill was already equipped

Fixed a bug with the Phantom Spear where it was applying more Poison, and stacks, than intended

Fixed a few visual bugs with the Phantom Spear’s projectile trail

Fixed a visual bug with the compendium that was sometimes displaying the incorrect enemy if moving through them quickly

Fixed a visual bug where enemies would continue to move during the player’s death sequence

Fixed a few visual issues with the Rift Hammer attack animation

Fixed a few visual issues with the victory animations for the Rift Hammer and Guardian Bow

Fixed a bug with Empowered Bangle. It was adding an extra spell damage modifier to Warrior Wisps and Ballistas

Fixed a bug with Diligent Work where it wasnt applying extra poison from Warrior Wisps and Ballistas

Fixed a bug where some projectile indicators weren’t clearing when getting destroyed by Containment Shield

Fixed a few visual bugs related to the player HUD

Fixed a bunch of various sound bugs

In the coming months we expect to keep adding features, weapons, foes, relics and more. We are planning a minor update at the end of September, before a major content update one month later, at the end of October, when you can expect numerous additions, including the new level in an environment we have never showcased yet.

Join the Community!

As always, if you want to stay on top of the news, see new content before it's live, share your favourite memes, or simply chat strategy about the best weapons and skills, join us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We will also be especially grateful for your feedback and suggestions during the Early Access and beyond, so be sure to join our Discord to share your comments directly with our development team!

Stay tuned for more news and updates!

Doom Turtle