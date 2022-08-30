 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 30 August 2022

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate 2.0: UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Please read the notes first and then message me in the forums before panicking about anything moved or seemingly missing. There is still a huge list of to-dos, some small bugs and annoyances are still there on the list and will be got to soon, I need to release this now before finishing everything or it'll end up being another few months before it's out.

NOT EVERYTHING IS FINISHED

It's a work in progress!

The game should run a lot faster now ive done a ton of optimizations in the background.

I had to manually move puzzles in the game over to the new system, in doing so there were a bunch of puzzles with errors, I think I found most of them. Any remaining I'm sure you'll have pointed them all out to me within a few days, I'll patch them as they're discovered.

There's new cleaner layout in the menu, I've tried to make it as simple as possible, there was a lot to cram into a small space but i think there's lot less madness on the main screen now and it should be easier for newer players to navigate too.

If I bullet point all the changes so far the list would go on forever so below is a few noteworthy things to point out. If you have any other questions not answered here then feel free to ask.

Any bugs or anything weird or broken then let me know. I'm 99% sure I have it stable and good to go, so here it is.

Sorry it's taken me this long, I really hope you all like it, remember it's a work in progress. I think I might now treat myself to a day off before attacking the still mile long ToDo list..ːenlightenedoneː..,

Notes:

  • There is a completely new folder structure so patches and downloads will be a lot smaller and faster now.
  • The figurals area is locked for now but will be sorted soon. They broke in the new system but are top of the list to fix.
  • You can change the menu background in the Kiosk. Any toolbar skins you already had will be available to you as backgrounds. More have also been added.
  • Clicking catalogue will turn the vertical pack selection into a pack filter. The filter can also be opened by the button with the 3 lines on it above the vertical pack list. You can indeed filter owner/incomplete as was asked for by many.
  • New shadows on puzzle pieces and a few new animations to pretty things up a little more.
  • Custom hotkeys will return, but, for now check default keys in the How-To-Play screen.
  • Language is set to English temporarily but other languages will return and more languages to come. Some places in the game may still display in the language chosen in the old version.
  • Hints for gold trade cost reduced from 50 to 25.
  • Your fav packs are under the star button, can now have 25 instead of 15.
  • The Kiosk is now split into 2 parts, there is the Kiosk where you can get customisable stuff for the game and the Puz-Shop where you can trade gold for jigsaws.
  • A tooltips popup is coming that will give more details on buttons and items in the puzzle building area.
  • All past challenges can now be found in the Challenge Menu with the current challenge. The current challenges' save carries over if not complete within the month.
  • The theme options once finished it will have full saving of all selections, for now it uses the old style.
  • Puzzles can be reset and rebuilt using the cog button on the menu puzzle's button.
  • A new audio system is in the works, for now all themes will play their default music whilst the audio system is being worked on in the background.
  • Two new puzzle buttons, "start new random puzzle" and "continue random puzzle".
  • New reference image can be double clicked to enlarge and dragged around the screen.
  • New PP Ghost ːUltimateGhostː

Enjoy!

