New Update Version 0.1.6!

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!

In Update:

Added a new NPC - military (has more life than a bandit, also has a ranged weapon)

Added new attachments for weapons - holographic sight and compensator

Added new weapon - Uzi

Headshot sound and indicator added

Added damage marker when hitting a player

Add durability to all weapons

Placeable turrets can now shoot up and down

Fixed correct display of character status indicators

Fixed collision in some places

Added military block posts (These block posts contain turrets and military NPCs)

Added more items to trade to the vendor

Reduced game file size

Other minor changes or fixes