Dead District update for 30 August 2022

New Update Version 0.1.6!

30 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!

In Update:
Added a new NPC - military (has more life than a bandit, also has a ranged weapon)
Added new attachments for weapons - holographic sight and compensator
Added new weapon - Uzi
Headshot sound and indicator added
Added damage marker when hitting a player
Add durability to all weapons
Placeable turrets can now shoot up and down
Fixed correct display of character status indicators
Fixed collision in some places
Added military block posts (These block posts contain turrets and military NPCs)
Added more items to trade to the vendor
Reduced game file size
Other minor changes or fixes

